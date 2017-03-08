Music group BOSTON to play at MPAC in Montgomery

BOSTON is headed to play in the capital city as a part of their Hyper Space Tour, officials with the Montgomery Performing Arts Center announced on Monday. According to MPAC officials, the concert will take place on May 7 at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. This concert will happen ahead of the band's summer tour with Joan Jett.

