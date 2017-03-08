Hagir Abdelmagid and Abdalaziz Herzalla lead the Muslim Student Association at the Auburn University Montgomery, and they believe President Donald's Trump's newest executive order on immigration makes their organization more crucial than ever. "We try to promote Islam as a 'what it is as a religion?' instead of what people view it as, these days, which is quite negative," Herzalla said.

