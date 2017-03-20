Montgomery's Turenne PharMedCo approv...

Montgomery's Turenne PharMedCo approved for remote dispensing

6 hrs ago

Montgomery-based Turenne PharMedCo has received approval to be among the first companies in Alabama to use technology to fill prescriptions. The Alabama Board of Pharmacy has approved Turenne PharMedCo to employ remote dispensing technology and equipment at long-term care facilities.

Montgomery, AL

