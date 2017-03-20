Montgomery's Turenne PharMedCo approved for remote dispensing
Montgomery-based Turenne PharMedCo has received approval to be among the first companies in Alabama to use technology to fill prescriptions. The Alabama Board of Pharmacy has approved Turenne PharMedCo to employ remote dispensing technology and equipment at long-term care facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 14
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Riley
|7
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC