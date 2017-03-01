Montgomery's Octavia Spencer to host SNL
Montgomery's own Octavia Spencer will be the host of NBC's 'Saturday Night Live' when it returns March 4. Spencer, a native of Montgomery and a 1988 graduate of Jefferson Davis High School, is also a graduate of Auburn University where she earned a degree in English. Making her big screen debut in the 1996 movie 'A Time to Kill', Spencer played in many small roles until 2011 when her career took off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC