Montgomery's main library to receive donation for new renovation
The public is invited to an event in honor of a former board member and board of trustee who played an instrumental role in the Montgomery City-County Public Library system . On Monday, March 27, the family of Jean Kimball Daniel will present a donation to the MCCPL for the renovation of the Young Adult Department at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library at 11 a.m. "Our donation in a way recognizes the Montgomery-Birmingham axis of our family and honors our parents too.
