Montgomery's main library to receive ...

Montgomery's main library to receive donation for new renovation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The public is invited to an event in honor of a former board member and board of trustee who played an instrumental role in the Montgomery City-County Public Library system . On Monday, March 27, the family of Jean Kimball Daniel will present a donation to the MCCPL for the renovation of the Young Adult Department at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Memorial Library at 11 a.m. "Our donation in a way recognizes the Montgomery-Birmingham axis of our family and honors our parents too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to Montgomery 7 hr Oh no 2
steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11) Fri Mlc487 3
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Mar 21 Barb 1,000
Searching Alabama (Jun '16) Mar 20 Smedley Forkwart 4
News Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed... Mar 18 China Rose 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC