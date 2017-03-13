Montgomery's main library closed unti...

Montgomery's main library closed until noon for lack of heat

9 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

The Juliette Hampton Morgan Library will be closed until noon today for lack of heat inside the building, according to the city of Montgomery. Public Relations Specialist Griffith Waller says the lack of heat in the building is the result of ongoing work to the HVAC system.

Montgomery, AL

