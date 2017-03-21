Montgomery woman, 20, dies one day after being shot
Montgomery police said Brittany Young was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 5700 block of Express Drive, which is off Troy Highway, at around 9:25 a.m. She was transported to an unspecified hospital where she died on Monday night.
