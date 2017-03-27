Montgomery students remember 7th grader murdered over spring break
It was no ordinary return from spring break at Capitol Heights Middle School. An empty desk was an immediate reminder that 7th grader Maribel Barrera won't be coming back to class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tulsa molesters
|20 hr
|Sukit
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 25
|Oh no
|2
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC