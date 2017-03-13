Montgomery releases new red light cam...

Montgomery releases new red light camera data

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

New data indicates red light traffic cameras have decreased traffic citations and the number of collisions at intersections in Montgomery, according to Lt. Stanley Rucker with the police department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to Montgomery 6 hr Sarah P 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) 20 hr ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Mar 12 Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Mar 12 Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 14 at 2:37PM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,941 • Total comments across all topics: 279,560,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC