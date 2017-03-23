Montgomery man convicted of murder-fo...

Montgomery man convicted of murder-for-hire released from jail

Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

David Nash, a former doctor convicted of murder-for-hire in 2014, has been released from jail following remand instructions from the Court of Criminal Appeals, according to court documents. The instructions from the Court of Criminal Appeals allows for the judgement of conviction for felony murder and sentence of Nash to be vacated and set aside.

Montgomery, AL

