Montgomery is dictating its will with monuments bill
A monument honoring Confederate soldiers, on the Public Square in Jacksonville. Bills being considered in the Legislature would require lawmakers' approval for removal of such monuments from state or local government property.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|1
