Montgomery Hyundai plant produces 5 millionth engine
Company officials said the milestone was reached less than 12 years after the plant assembled its first Lambda six-cylinder engine in May 2005, which is faster than any other engine assembly operation in the southeast. Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama's two engine shops currently manufacture the Nu 1.8-liter 4-cylinder engine and the Theta 2.0- and 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engines, and have a capacity of more than 700,000 engines a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Montgomery
|Tue
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Riley
|7
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC