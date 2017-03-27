Montgomery district attorney on Lee H...

Montgomery district attorney on Lee HS shooting: There's no excuse

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that the suspect charged in the Lee High School shooting is no longer in the county jail. Last week Judge Troy Massey reinstated bond for 16-year-old Quinterrious Norman after receiving the results of his mental health report.

