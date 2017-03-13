Montgomery 16-year-old shot fellow st...

Montgomery 16-year-old shot fellow student in neck with .40-caliber handgun: police

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

A 15-year-old Montgomery girl was shot in the neck Thursday afternoon while walking outside Robert E. Lee High School. The girl, who is a student at the high school, was transported to the closest medical center, Jackson Hospital, and was then airlifted to UAB Hospital, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to Montgomery Mar 14 Sarah P 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Mar 12 Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Mar 12 Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,854 • Total comments across all topics: 279,628,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC