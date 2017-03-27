Missing Montgomery man's body found; homicide suspected
Capt. Regina Duckett says the body of Kordarrius Young, 25, was found in the 800 block of Southlawn Drive. Officers discovered Young's body while searching an area nearby Greensboro Drive, where Young's vehicle had been found.
