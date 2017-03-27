Missing Montgomery man found dead

Missing Montgomery man found dead

Read more: Alabama Live

Kordarrius Young, 25, who was reported missing on March 22, was found dead in the 800 block of Southlawn Drive on Thursday afternoon, according to Montgomery police. Police officers found the body while searching for Young.

