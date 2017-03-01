March 1st is the 10th anniversary of ...

March 1st is the 10th anniversary of deadly Enterprise, Alabama tornado

At 1:12 p.m. on March 1, 2007, one of Alabama's most destructive tornadoes slammed into the city of Enterprise, about 90 miles south of Montgomery. Large sections of the town were severely damaged before the EF4 storm with winds of 170 mph hit Enterprise High School during the middle of the school day.

