Man who allegedly shot, killed Montgomery woman charged with murder

A Montgomery man who allegedly shot and killed a woman earlier this week has been arrested and charged with murder Wednesday, Montgomery police said. Investigators said Ladarius Davonte Ross, 19, allegedly shot victim Brittany Young, 20, in the 5700 block of Express Drive on Sunday at 9:25 a.m. Young was taken to a local hospital for treatment, where she died from her injuries on Monday.

