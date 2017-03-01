Man sentenced to prison for 2014 murder of Pike Road woman
A 25-year-old man convicted of a 2014 Montgomery murder has been sentenced to 65 years in prison, according to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey. Marcus Lenard Sanders was sentenced in Judge Johnny Hardwick's courtroom Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC