Man allegedly assaults Montgomery officer, threatens to kill his mother

A Montgomery man was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer after threatening to kill his mother, according to court documents. Montgomery police officers encountered Cedric Manora, 21, while responding to a domestic violence situation between mother and son Friday in the 4200 block of Phelan Court.

