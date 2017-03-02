Legislators question intervention contract
Legislators question MPS intervention contract Democratic representative, Republican senator question cost, recent creation of firm that won it Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2mxQY13 A legislative committee held up a contract related to Montgomery Public Schools Thursday over questions raised by legislators about the size of the contract and the company that received it. Rep. John Knight during discussion on the house floor in the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb 3
|ThomasA
|3
|lottery now
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC