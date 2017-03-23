Lee HS student shot in neck remains upbeat during recovery
A Montgomery student shot in the neck by a stray bullet continues to make progress in the hospital. Those closest to the Lee High School sophomore say she remains upbeat after the scary ordeal, which happened at the hands of another student .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|4 hr
|Mlc487
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 14
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC