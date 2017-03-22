Lawyer bids to move police shooting trial out of Montgomery
A lawyer for a white Montgomery police officer charged with murdering a black man will ask a judge to move the officer's trial out of the city. Officer Aaron Cody Smith's lawyer will try to persuade a Montgomery County judge on Thursday that the officer won't get a fair trial because the case drew protests and intense media coverage.
