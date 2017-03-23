Juvenile dies in early morning Montgo...

Juvenile dies in early morning Montgomery shooting

8 hrs ago

Montgomery police say they are investigating a homicide after an early morning shooting in the Chisholm community left a juvenile dead. According to police department spokesperson Martha Earnhardt, the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of East Park Avenue.

Montgomery, AL

