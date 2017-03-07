Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: '...

Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy it'

The Honey Beez, a dance team from Alabama State University, fly out to Hollywood today for a trip of a lifetime this week as performers on NBC's "America's Got Talent." Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy it' The Honey Beez, a dance team from Alabama State University, fly out to Hollywood today for a trip of a lifetime this week as performers on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

Barbara Calhoun

Mcdonough, GA

#1 23 hrs ago
These ladies from ASU represent us WELL!!! This is a classic group of young ,intelligent ,educated ladies with a story to tell. Thanks to the coach Oliver and the coach of the Honey Beez.
