Impeachment hearing set for Tuesday
Bentley impeachment meeting scheduled for Tuesday House Judiciary Committee expected to take up "procedural question" more than six months after last impeachment hearing Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2n6T8Ry After a pause of more than six months, a probe into Gov. Robert Bentley's possible impeachment could spring back to life this week. Governor Robert Bentley looks on during the Higher Education Day Rally and March outside the Alabama State House building on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in Montgomery, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
|I need some advice
|Feb '17
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC