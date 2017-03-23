Huey Lewis and The News to perform in Montgomery
The legendary Huey Lewis and The News are set to perform at the Montgomery Preforming Arts Centre on June 13. Tickets for the performance will become available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Huey Lewis and The News formed in 1979 when two rival Bay Area bands came together to create what would go on to become one of America's legendary rock and roll bands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 14
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC