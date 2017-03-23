Huey Lewis and The News to perform in Montgomery

The legendary Huey Lewis and The News are set to perform at the Montgomery Preforming Arts Centre on June 13. Tickets for the performance will become available to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday. Huey Lewis and The News formed in 1979 when two rival Bay Area bands came together to create what would go on to become one of America's legendary rock and roll bands.

