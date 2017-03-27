Here's what "Purple Drank" can do to your body
Pharmacist James Jones, owner of Jones Drugs in Montgomery, said he gets frustrated when he hears about prescription drug abuse situations like the one in Conecuh County on Saturday. That's when the sheriff's office found and seized 822 bottles of "purple drink" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Montgomery
|Sat
|Oh no
|2
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC