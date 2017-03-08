George Wallace's daughter: From segregation to 'making things right'
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events Peggy Wallace Kennedy, daughter of former governor George Wallace, in Montgomery, Ala., on March 4. If an enduring face of the pain and promise of the Civil Rights movement is Rep. John Lewis , then Peggy Wallace Kennedy has become a symbol of racial reconciliation. In speeches and interviews over the past few years, the diminutive daughter of segregationist Alabama governor George Wallace looms large as an authoritative voice in acknowledging a painful past as part of a larger effort to move our nation forward together.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Tue
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC