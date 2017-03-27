FL sheriff's office confirms students from 4 Montgomery private schools arrested
The Walton County, Florida Sheriff's Office released new information Monday regarding the arrests it's made during the spring break period, including those of more than 30 Montgomery private school students . The sheriff's office said it has confirmed 29 students from four separate Montgomery private schools were taken into custody.
