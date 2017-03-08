Eric: Rain tapers, returns Saturday

Eric: Rain tapers, returns Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

A loud and active morning resulted in strong to severe thunderstorms knocking out power to parts of central Alabama. Damaging winds even uprooted trees in a few spots.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) 13 hr Backwards 48
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) 13 hr Backwards 6
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot 13 hr Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) 15 hr Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
News Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W... Feb 12 Thank You Sir 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC