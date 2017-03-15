Education budget: Flat for most part

Senate committee approves flat education budget Education Trust Fund provides funding for hiring up to 150 teachers but level funds most services. Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2no5dps A Senate committee Thursday approved a $6.3 billion education budget the chairman said had more money for education services than first thought, but keeps funding level.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.