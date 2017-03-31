Downtown Montgomery restaurant closes
Downtown Montgomery restaurant closes Interest already strong in spot near fountain Check out this story on montgomeryadvertiser.com: http://on.mgmadv.com/2nHnZXQ Smoothies N Things CafA© closed the doors to its 109 S. Court St. eatery earlier this month. The down-beat restaurant was a popular lunchtime gathering spot for years and sometimes hosted evening music and poetry events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Montgomery Advertiser.
