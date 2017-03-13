Convicted Homewood child molester Don...

Convicted Homewood child molester Don Corley denied parole again

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles said Charles Donald "Don" Corley must remain behind bars. An 8 a.m. hearing was held in Montgomery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
moving to Montgomery Tue Sarah P 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Tue ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Mar 12 Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Mar 12 Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
Benzo s and others Available Mar 4 fgrgf 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Montgomery County was issued at March 15 at 9:44PM CDT

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,578,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC