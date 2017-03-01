City of Montgomery to crackdown on parking violations, improve access to downtown businesses
The City of Montgomery is working to improve access to businesses downtown, and that means it will start cracking down on parking violations. "For years, people have parked in the middle of Commerce Street and the middle of Dexter Avenue, on the median," City of Montgomery General Services Director Steve Jones said.
