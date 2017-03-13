Brewtech's CERT prepares students for real life scenarios
Broken legs, bloody noses, tornadoes and a fire: these are scary things to think about, but they're part of real life and a major part of the curriculum at the Medical Academy at Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School in Montgomery. "I'll get my undergrad in biology," Ivey said, all the more reason why she's soaking in what anyone might face in life, such as learning how to 'splint' a broken leg.
