Boltons sentenced to jail time, resti...

Boltons sentenced to jail time, restitution

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSFA-TV Montgomery

Former Forrest County Chief Deputy Charles Bolton and his wife, Linda Bolton, were sentenced to prison Friday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Forrest County. Judge Keith Starrett sentenced Charles Bolton to three years and nine months in prison for tax evasion and filing a false tax return.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Montgomery Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed... 1 hr China Rose 1
moving to Montgomery Mar 14 Sarah P 1
Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16) Mar 14 ThomasA 7
Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07) Mar 12 Backwards 48
Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot Mar 12 Backwards 2
"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13) Mar 12 Riley 7
News Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy... Mar 7 Barbara Calhoun 1
See all Montgomery Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Montgomery Forum Now

Montgomery Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Montgomery Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Montgomery, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 279,640,943

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC