Body found in Pea River identified as missing man
The man found dead in the Pea River near Elba on Monday afternoon was identified as a missing Samson man. Coffee County coroner Robert Preachers said the man was identified as Ben Nelson, 38, following an autopsy at the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Tue
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC