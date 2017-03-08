Beer garden in the works for downtown Montgomery
Two Montgomery residents are hoping to give the Capital City a taste of Germany by launch a Kickstarter campaign to help open a biergarten in the downtown area. Adam Warnke and James Weddle set their sights on opening Goat Haus Biergarten in the historic neighborhood of Cottage Hill nearly two years ago, but the business partners decided to first get their creative hub, AIRR, off the ground first.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Tue
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Feb 28
|awsmmix
|1
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Feb 25
|Moreland
|47
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Feb 24
|ThomasA
|5
|Lt. Gen. Hal Moore dies; depicted in film 'We W...
|Feb 12
|Thank You Sir
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Feb 10
|Millie williams
|999
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC