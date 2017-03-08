Beer garden in the works for downtown Montgomery

Two Montgomery residents are hoping to give the Capital City a taste of Germany by launch a Kickstarter campaign to help open a biergarten in the downtown area. Adam Warnke and James Weddle set their sights on opening Goat Haus Biergarten in the historic neighborhood of Cottage Hill nearly two years ago, but the business partners decided to first get their creative hub, AIRR, off the ground first.

