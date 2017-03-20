Authorities searching for escaped 45-...

Authorities searching for escaped 45-year-old inmate in Montgomery

Demetrius Harris, 45, escaped from his assigned job site in Montgomery on Saturday night at approximately 11:20 p.m. He was incarcerated at the Frank Lee Youth Center. When Harris was last seen, he was wearing a black jersey, black pants, and black shoes.

