Authorities searching for escaped 45-year-old inmate in Montgomery
Demetrius Harris, 45, escaped from his assigned job site in Montgomery on Saturday night at approximately 11:20 p.m. He was incarcerated at the Frank Lee Youth Center. When Harris was last seen, he was wearing a black jersey, black pants, and black shoes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Sat
|China Rose
|1
|moving to Montgomery
|Mar 14
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Riley
|7
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC