Austal's USS Montgomery one step closer to becoming operational

7 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The USS Montgomery, the fourth Littoral Combat Ship to be constructed by Austal in Mobile, has completed its Final Contract Trials, according to a Naval Sea Systems Command press release Wednesday. The trials, which were formally completed in the Pacific on Mar. 17, mark the formal end of the Montgomery's construction period that first began in June 2013.

