Auburn PD investigating after man found dead in Dean Rd apartment

The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside his apartment complex with an apparent gunshot wound. Officials say 26-year-old Herman Cornelius "Ce-Ce" Lane was found dead inside his residence on Dean Road and Annalue Drive on Saturday, March 4 at about 7:20 p.m. CDT.

