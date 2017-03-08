Amsdell Cos./Compass Self Storage Buys 3-Property Self-Storage Portfolio in Montgomery, AL
Compass Self Storage, a member of the Amsdell family of companies, has acquired a three-property A Mini Flex Storage portfolio from Isaacson Family Enterprises LLC in Montgomery, Ala. Together, the properties comprise 166,509 rentable square feet in 1,298 units and 76 vehicle-parking spaces.
