AMBER Alert issued by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
MONTGOMERY, AL - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert on behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Mary Catherine "Elizabeth" Thomas, white female, 15 years of age, 5' 5" tall weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Montgomery
|11 hr
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Tue
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Riley
|7
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC