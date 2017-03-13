AMBER Alert issued by Alabama Law Enf...

AMBER Alert issued by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency

MONTGOMERY, AL - The State of Alabama has issued a Child Abduction Emergency, Amber Alert on behalf of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ask for your assistance in locating Mary Catherine "Elizabeth" Thomas, white female, 15 years of age, 5' 5" tall weighing 120 pounds with blond hair and hazel eyes.

