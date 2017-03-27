ALDOT: Improvements to pedestrian traffic near Ann Street coming soon
Changes to improve pedestrian traffic near Ann Street in Montgomery is set to begin soon, officials with the Alabama Department of Transportation announced Monday. These changes are set to upgrade traffic for pedestrians in the areas of Ann Street, Chestnut Street and Spruce Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
