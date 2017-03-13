Alabama workforce development luncheon held in Dothan
Southeast AlabamaWorks and the Dothan Chamber of Commerce hosted a luncheon to address workforce development in Alabama Thursday afternoon. Representatives from the Alabama Workforce Council and Business Council of Alabama spoke at the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Montgomery
|Tue
|Sarah P
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
|Montgomery Advertiser shoots self in foot
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|2
|"The NAACP & SPLC is Full of CRAP!" (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Riley
|7
|Jerry Springer to ASU's Honey Beez: 'Just enjoy...
|Mar 7
|Barbara Calhoun
|1
|Benzo s and others Available
|Mar 4
|fgrgf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Montgomery Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC