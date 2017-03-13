Alabama man, Georgia baby killed in I-85 crash in Alabama
An Alabama man and a 16-month-old baby from Georgia were killed after the vehicle they were riding in was struck by an 18-wheeler and then hit another vehicle on Interstate 85. The Montgomery Advertiser reports 55-year-old Roberto Linares of Montgomery and the baby from Hapeville, Georgia, were both passengers in a 2001 Toyota Sienna. Cpl. Jesse Thornton of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the Toyota was hit by a tractor-trailer.
