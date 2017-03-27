Alabama giving away 60K 'baby boxes' to new parents

Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley talks with new mothers while launching a statewide Baby Box Program to help improve family healthcare outcomes and reduce Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala. less Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley talks with new mothers while launching a statewide Baby Box Program to help improve family healthcare outcomes and reduce Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome Wednesday, ... more The Baby Box Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.