2 Alabama men in jail for armed home invasion robbery
The Bay County Sheriff's Office has reported Tristian Julian Buyck, 21, and Grenden James Jordan, 19, both of Montgomery, Alabama, have been charged with armed home invasion robbery in connection with an incident at Cook's Motel during which shots were fired. The men were among five people in an SUV stopped in the parking lot of the Pier Park Walmart early Sunday afternoon.
Montgomery Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|moving to Montgomery
|Sat
|Oh no
|2
|steve or lisa mitchell (Jan '11)
|Mar 24
|Mlc487
|3
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Mar 21
|Barb
|1,000
|Searching Alabama (Jun '16)
|Mar 20
|Smedley Forkwart
|4
|Prosecutor: Lee H.S. shooting suspect confessed...
|Mar 18
|China Rose
|1
|Lottery For Alabama (Aug '16)
|Mar 14
|ThomasA
|7
|Moving to Montgomery (AIRFORCE) what can I expect? (Aug '07)
|Mar 12
|Backwards
|48
