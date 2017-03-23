2 Alabama men in jail for armed home invasion robbery

The Bay County Sheriff's Office has reported Tristian Julian Buyck, 21, and Grenden James Jordan, 19, both of Montgomery, Alabama, have been charged with armed home invasion robbery in connection with an incident at Cook's Motel during which shots were fired. The men were among five people in an SUV stopped in the parking lot of the Pier Park Walmart early Sunday afternoon.

