WSFA, LifeSouth partner for 10th annual 'Give From the Heart' blood drive
WSFA 12 News and LifeSouth are partnering once again for the 10th annual "Give From the Heart" blood drive on Friday. The main drive will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the LifeSouth location at 4139 Carmichael Road in Montgomery.
